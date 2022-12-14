The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Dec. 16 — 17
Santa’s Visit to Ashe County — Santa will be visiting Ashe County on Dec. 16 and 17. On Dec. 16 from 3 to 6 p.m., he will be roaming the streets of downtown West Jefferson. On Dec. 17, from 12 to 1 p.m., he will be at the Old Orchard Creek General Store in Lansing. From 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., he will be at the Museum of Ashe County History. At 2:20 p.m., he will make a short visit to the Vintage Farmhouse in West Jefferson. From 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., he will be at the Ashe County Public Library. Finally, from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., he will be roaming the streets of downtown West Jefferson.
Dec. 16
Holiday Cheer with April Verch and Joe Newberry — Joe Newberry and April Verch will be performing at the Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. They will will put on an eagerly anticipated holiday show for all. Tickets are $22.50 per adult and $7.50 per student. To purchase, visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
Dec. 17
Friends of the Library Blood Drive — From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library, there will be a blood drive. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, register online at wwwwww.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">.redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 18
River House Sunday Salon — The River House Inn & Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, will be hosting their Sunday Salon from 4 to 7 p.m. Music by Betty Upchurch will begin at 4 p.m., followed by hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. A four course chef’s dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, not including tax, gratuities or alcohol. To reserve a spot, call (336) 982-2109.
Recurring
Pictures with Santa — Beginning on Nov. 25 and ending on Dec. 23, Carolina West Wireless, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 6 in West Jefferson, will be hosting free pictures with Santa. Dates are Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church Candlelight — Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church will host Candlelight Walks on Wednesdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. The walks are free of charge and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Music and refreshments will be available. Weather cancelation of walks will be posted on Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
