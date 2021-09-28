Oct. 2
STOMP & BREW — The 3rd annual craft beer, wine and cider tasting festival will take place on Oct. 2 from 12-4 p.m. at the East Main Street Lot in downtown West Jefferson. The event will feature live music, food trucks, classic car show and craft vendors. Proceeds will benefit Shoes for KIDS.
Oct. 8
GALLERY CRAWL — The Ashe County Arts Council will hold its October Gallery Crawl on Oct. 8, from 5 — 7:30 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 246-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
Oct. 9
FALL LITTER SWEEP — Local nonprofit Keep Ashe Beautiful will hold its fall litter sweep on Oct. 9. Gather friends and neighbors to create your team to participate. If you can not participate in the county-wide sweep Oct. 9, we encourage you to schedule “Mini-sweeps” through Oct. 16. To sign up as an individual or team, go to keepashebeautiful.org. Team pick up of supplies — t-shirts, gloves, grabbers, at Ashe Civic Center on Sept. 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Teams can sweep area they like. Email or call if questions (336) 246-2217.
Oct. 9
FESTIVAL OF THE FRESCOES — The Festival of the Frescoes will be held from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church located at 120 Glendale School Road in Glendale Springs. This popular, well-attended annual event features local artisans, a delicious bakery, silent auction, incredible Granny’s Attic, and lunch if desired. There will also be activities for children and tours of the frescoes are included.For more information (828) 964-5880.
Oct. 9
FALL CRAFT BAZAAR — The Fall Craft Bazaar will take place on Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Ashe Shrine Club located at 117 Morphew Lane in Jefferson. Hosted by Badges of Ashe, the event will feature local businesses, crafts, gifts, decorations and more. Come support local businesses and prepare for the gift giving season.
Oct. 9
PUMKIN PRINCESS Pageant — The Pumpkin Princess Pageant will take place on Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Third Day Market located at 599 NC-16 in Jefferson. The event is a fundraiser for Ashe Food Pantry (100% of proceeds). Registration now open on line. Complete form and $25 payment. Make checks out to — Ashe Food Pantry, LLC and mail to Third Day Market. This is not a glitz and glam pageant, however, the title winners, will receive a crown, sash and gift basket. There will be only one, winner per category. Age brackets: 0-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-19, 20-30’s, and 40+. Princess ages: 0-19 and Queen ages: 20+. For more info: kaitlyn@thirddaymarket. com
Oct. 16
KOOL NIGHTS AND HOTRODS — This months Kool Nights and Hotrods events will take place on Oct. 16, from 4 — 7 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. For more information follow the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.