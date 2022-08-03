The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Aug. 5
Nobody’s Business on the Backstreet — Nobody’s Business will be performing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as a part of the Backstreet Park Concert Series in West Jefferson.
Aug. 6
Blue Ridge Charity Golf Drive — From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Ashe County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a charity golf drive at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson. Proceeds will benefit the Habitat. Bonus prizes include goody bags and prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.
Ashe County Studio Tour — The Ashe County Studio Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tour participants will discover art studios located all over the county – in and around West Jefferson, Jefferson, Crumpler, Laurel Springs, Todd, Creston, Warrensville, and Lansing. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for people to see where these artists work. Map, studio descriptions and GSP points available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.
Zaloofest — Located at Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson, Zaloofest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there will be two bands, Horseplay and The Evan Moore Unit. Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke will be on site. Kayak demo’s will be presented by Carolina Paddle Sports Outfitters and a “Ducky Race” to support Camp New Hope will also be included.
Lucky Strikes at the Old Barn Winery — The Lucky Strikes will be performing at the Old Barn Winery, located just off Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson from 2 to 5 p.m. For over a decade, The Lucky Strikes have delighted and entertained audiences in western North Carolina with their special brand of fun, upbeat, danceable music and humor. From Motown, Beach and Swing, to Classic Rock-n-Roll 50s-80s, their timeless playlist appeals to the young and the young at heart. Just Wing It food truck will be on-site during the live music.
Sassafras in Todd — Sassafras will be performing at Cook Memorial Park in Todd as a part of the Todd Summer Music Series from 6 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 7
Lewis Cemetery Decoration — There will be a Decoration Service at the Lewis Cemetery, located in the Buffalo Community. The event will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Jim Rash will be the speaker and everyone is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation for the upkeep of the cemetery, please mail to Jerry Kemp at 724 Kemp-Lewis Circle, West Jefferson, NC 28694. For more information, contact Kemp at (336) 384-3904.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
