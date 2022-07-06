The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
July 6
Ed Miller in Concert — Ed Miller will be performing at the Ashe Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Miller sings and plays the Songs of Scotland. A native of Edinburgh, Ed Miller first came to the USA for “a year or so” to do graduate work at the University of Texas. Now, over 40 years later, he is still based in Austin and travels throughout North America entertaining and educating audiences with his wonderful songs and droll stories.
July 7
Music Bingo — Boondocks Brew Haus will be hosting Music Bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
July 8
Gallery Crawl — The second gallery crawl of the season will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown West Jefferson. The West Jefferson Arts District is full of art, color and wonderful items to grace your home and garden. Art lovers will find one-of-a-kind paintings and photography, pottery, stained glass, quilts, fiber arts, jewelry, wood turned art, and much more. This event is free and Gallery Crawl maps are available.
Ashe Bash — Scythian will be returning to Ashe County for the second annual Coolest Corner Ashe Bash, located on the grounds of the Ashe County Courthouse. After huge successes last year, this free event is returning to Ashe. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Food trucks will be on site and guests are advised to bring chairs. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.
July 9
Food Truck Party Day Camp — Hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church, the camp is based on Matthew 6:11 (NRSV) “Give us this day our daily bread.” The Daily Special for Saturday is Jesus Feeds the 5,000+ based on John 6:1-13. There will be dancing and music, crafts, recreation, snacks and a Food Truck serving snow cones. Most of all, we can’t forget our special guests Top Chef and DJ Cupcake. This fun filled one-day event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, from noon until 3 p.m. for preschoolers up to sixth grade. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Todd Summer Music Series — Cane Mill Road — Cane Mill Road, a bluegrass, old-time, Americana roots band, originates locally from Deep Gap. They are an energetic, award-winning band that plays a mixture of traditional and original songs. The free concert takes place outdoors in downtown historic Todd. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Food from the grill is available for purchase. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and is located at Cook Memorial Park, 3865 Todd Railroad Grade Road in Todd.
Clint Roberts at the Civic Center — Clint Roberts, compelling songwriter with a commanding voice, will be performing at the Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Roberts combines the acoustic roots of Americana and folk music with the boldness of roots rock. As a guitarist, singer and songwriter, Roberts has multiple paths to forge a connection with an audience – something he strives to do with every show. Tickets are $16 for adults, $5 for students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
