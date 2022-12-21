The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Dec. 24
Ashe Alliance Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — Ashe Alliance Church will open their doors on Dec. 24 for a Christmas Eve service from 4 to 5 p.m. Ashe Alliance Church is located at 220 Proto Dr. in Jefferson.
First Baptist Church Christmas Eve Service — First Baptist Church invites you to join them for their Christmas Eve Service from 5 to 6 p.m. The service will include Christmas carols, Communion and candlelight. A virtual option for the service will also be available to stream at www.fbcwj.org.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at West Jefferson United Methodist — West Jefferson United Methodist Church will be holding their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 5 to 6 p.m.
Recurring
Pictures with Santa — Beginning on Nov. 25 and ending on Dec. 23, Carolina West Wireless, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 6 in West Jefferson, will be hosting free pictures with Santa. Dates are Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
