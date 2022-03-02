March 6
Verona Quartet — From 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center, the Verona Quartet will provide an afternoon of chamber music. The group’s singular sense of purpose most recently earned them Chamber Music America’s coveted 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, and a reputation as an outstanding ensemble. Tickets can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org.
March 11
Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Chao Tian — From Appalachia to China- Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer are joined by versatile Chinese Classical Hammered Dulcimer player Chao Tian for an evening of traditional and contemporary Americana and Chinese music at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All patrons will be required to wear a mask.
March 23
VIP Magic Dinner — After savoring the evening’s culinary delights by Master Chef Jared Yelton at the Craft Bistro, Master Entertainer and Magician Lyndy Phillips takes you on a magical journey that begins with a simple card trick and continues with the impossible performed only a few feet away. First dinner seating will begin at 5 p.m. and the second will begin at 7 p.m. For reservations, call the Craft Bistro at (336) 846-1512.
