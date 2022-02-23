Feb. 24
The Joshua Show — On Feb. 24 at the Ashe Civic Center, there will be a whimsical puppet performance from Joshua Holden, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Joshua and his friend, Mr. Nicholas, a sourpuss sock, go on a journey of self-discovery together with physical comedy, oddball props and tap dancing. All patrons will be required to wear a mask.
Jimmy Fortune — The Walker Center proudly presents Jimmy Fortune on Thursday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Row Your Heart Out — A Fundraiser for the Ashe Heart Association which will help give back to the community in a friendly row-athon at the Family Central Gym from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults will row 500 meters for every $10 raised and kids 230 meters for every $10. If you are able and willing to row and raise money, you can participate. Call (336) 842-1717 to reserve your time slot. Sponsor forms can also, be picked up at Ashe Chamber. Checks payable to Ashe Heart Association.
Tavern Live Concert Series — Those Three Guys — Those Three Guys, another local favorite and a fun band that we all know. They remind you just how talented our friends really are. They will be performing at The Tavern from 6 to 9 p.m.
