Dec. 9
ACHS BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT —The Ashe County High School Husky Vanguard Marching Band will hold a Holiday Concert at ACHS on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The concert will be free and open to the public.
Dec. 10
COFFEE HOUSE ON THE GO — The Ashe County Arts Council is welcoming back the Coffee House on The Go music series at the Orion Schoolhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Scot Pope, Ruby Goose and The Sheets Family Band will share their musical talents. To learn more and see COVID-19 protocols for the event visit ashechamber.com/event.php?id=2063.
Dec. 18
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BLOOD DRIVE — The Friends of the Library’s next blood drive will be Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will remain in place. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (336) 219-0128.
BEGINNING WEAVING AT LPCCA — Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts is offering a beginning weaving class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. LPCCA will teach how to choose yarn, plan a project, how to do a direct warp and begin weaving. LPCCA is located at 9710 NC-194 in Lansing.
Recurring:
Now until Dec. 14
CHRISTMAS WITH COPS — Badges of Ashe is gearing up to collect donations for our annual event coming up in December. We are looking for sponsors for the 12 children this year. $100 will sponsor a child. If you are interested in sponsoring a child, please reach out to Badges of Ashe through email (badgesofashe@gmail.com) or mail donations to (PO Box 112 Jefferson, NC 28640). If you mail in donations, please include your contact information along with an earmarked check stating what your donation is for.
Now until Dec. 19
ACMS CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW — Ashe County Middle School is hosting their second annual Making Spirits Bright Christmas Light Show beginning Dec. 3 and continuing every weekend until Dec. 19. This drive-thru light show experience is the perfect event to get yourself and your family in the Holiday spirit. Gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, gates will open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 a.m. Admission is $10 per car and $15 per van. Ashe County Middle School is located at 255 Northwest Lane in Warrensville.
