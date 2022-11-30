The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Dec. 1
Charles Billingsley’s “It’s Christmas Time Again” — The Walker Center will host Charles Billingsley on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will. be available at the box office. From “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” to “White Christmas” to “O Holy Night”, Charles evokes the stylized sound of traditional jazz and the American songbook, delivering a dose of classic holiday cheer to a modern audience.
Dec. 3
Christmas in Lansing — A walk-through Christmas Play — At 4 p.m. in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park, a walk-through Christmas play will be held, giving visitors a glimpse into the birth of Jesus. Refreshments will be available to purchase in the Red Barn by GLAD. For more information, contact (336) 384-3938.
Holiday Farmers Market — The Ashe County Farmers Market will hold their final market of the year on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is located on the backstreet of downtown West Jefferson.
Saturday with Santa — The Ashe Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson, will be hosting Saturday with Santa from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event offers free pictures with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, Christmas crafts and more. Five time slots are available. Reservations are required and can be secured at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Dec. 11
Holiday Handbell Concert — Bethany United Methodist Church will be hosting the Holiday Handbell Concert — “The Ding a Lings” from 3 to 4 p.m. The concert is directed by Jane Lonon, accompanied by Allison Weaver and Holiday Piano selections were made by Joyce Kilby.
Dec. 13
Winter Fest at ACMS — Winter Fest will be held at Ashe County Middle School on Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the ACMS family for games, concessions, baskets, a raffle, bingo and vendors.
Recurring
Pictures with Santa — Beginning on Nov. 25 and ending on Dec. 23, Carolina West Wireless, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 6 in West Jefferson, will be hosting free pictures with Santa. Dates are Nov. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church Candlelight — Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church will host Candlelight Walks on Wednesdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. The walks are free of charge and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Music and refreshments will be available. Weather cancelation of walks will be posted on Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
