The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
May 6 — 7
GLAD Plant Sale — The Greater Lansing Area Development (GLAD) Plant Sale is an annual fundraiser that awards scholarships to students at the high school level. This will take place across from the Warrensville Fire Department at 2 p.m.
May 7
Spring Fling — The Museum of Ashe County History will host the Spring Fling at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event open to the public and will include activities, face painting, farm animals, book sale, music, raffles and more.
Saloon Studios Live — Shoot to Thrill and Tres Cerveza — All-Girl AC/DC Tribute band “ Shoot to Thrill” and “Tres Cerveza”, a tribute to ZZ Top perform at Saloon Studios outdoor stage from 6 to 10 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Maggies Coterie located at 126 S. Big Horse Creek Road in Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
