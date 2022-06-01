The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
June 3
Wayne Henderson on the Backstreet — Wayne Henderson will be performing at the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson as a part of the Backstreet Concert Series from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
June 4
Creeper Trail Park Vendor Fest — The inaugural Creeper Trail Park Vendor Fest featuring crafts, hand-made items such as quilts, jewelry, crochet, woodworking and something for everyone will take place at the Creeper Trail Park in Lansing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will have music all day along with t-shirts and refreshments. Come enjoy the day in the park in Historic Lansing on the banks of Big Horse Creek.
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many non profits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be cancelled.
Tim O’Brien with Jane Fabricius — Tim O’Brien will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center with Jane Fabricius from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare RecoveryGroup — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
CruiseIn — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.