Feb. 6
Harmonia Baroque — Harmonia Baroque will offer a unique experience for audience members at the Ashe Arts Council from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The players take great pleasure in the challenge and rewards of performing Baroque music on the instruments for which it was written, as it integrates technical mastery with expressive lyricism. All patrons will be required to wear a mask.
Feb. 11
Good Fire in the Mountains — Prescribed Fire Education Day and Demonstration at New River State Park Wagoner Access from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how and why prescribed fire is used, meet your local fire professionals, see a live burn and learn how to use good fire on your landscape. Register at: nrsp.eventbrite.com or call (828) 284-9818.
Carley Burrus — Carley Burruss will be performing at the Arts Council from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her agile, lilting sound make her the country music singer/songwriter that stands out from the rest. All patrons will be required to wear a mask.
Feb. 12
Lyndy’s Magic Parlor — Valentine Show — Step into Lyndy’s Magic Parlor for a mind blowing magic and comedy show at the Ashe County Chamber Venue from 7 to 8:15 p.m. No big stage or production and no rabbits or tigers, but a masterful blend of clean humor, sleight of hand and audience participation performed in an intimate setting. Join Lyndy for a magical journey that begins with a simple card trick and continues with the impossible performed from only a few feet away with a twist of comedy. General Admission — $25. Senior 65 and over, also military $20.
