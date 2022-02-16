Feb. 16
VIP Magic Dinner — At the Craft Bistro from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lyndy Phillips from Lyndy’s Magic Parlor will be hosting an intimate evening like no other, with food that pleases the palate, humor that amuses the heart and magic that amazes the mind. After savoring the evening’s culinary delights by Craft Bistro, Master Entertainer and Magician Lyndy Phillips takes you on a magical journey that begins with a simple card trick and continues with the impossible performed only a few feet away.
Feb. 19
Friends of the Library Blood Drive — The Friends of the Library will be hosting a blood drive at the Ashe County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register on line at RedCrossBlood.org: Click “Find a Drive” or Click on “Ashe County Library”. Walk In’s are welcome.
Tavern Live Concert Series — Will Massey — Will Massey will be rocking the Tavern on Feb. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Feb. 24
The Joshua Show — On Feb. 24 at the Ashe Civic Center, there will be a whimsical puppet performance from Joshua Holden, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Joshua and his friend, Mr. Nicholas, a sourpuss sock, go on a journey of self-discovery together with physical comedy, oddball props and tap dancing. All patrons will be required to wear a mask.
Feb. 26
Row Your Heart Out — A Fundraiser for the Ashe Heart Association which will help give back to the community in a friendly row-athon at the Family Central Gym from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults will row 500 meters for every $10 raised and kids 230 meters for every $10. If you are able and willing to row and raise money, you can participate. Call 336-842-1717 to reserve your time slot. Sponsor forms can also, be picked up at Ashe Chamber. Checks payable to Ashe Heart Association.
