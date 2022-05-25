The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
May 26
Music Bingo at the Brew Haus — Boondocks Brew Haus will be hosting music bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Brew Haus is located at 302 S Jefferson Ave in West Jefferson.
May 27
Backstreet Park Concert Series — Crooked Road Ramblers — Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the Crooked Road Ramblers will be playing on the backstreet of West Jefferson from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring friends, chairs and enjoy the old time fiddle-driven string band music of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Gravel and Grit at The Tavern — Gravel and Grit will be performing at the Tavern from 6 to 9 p.m. as a part of The Tavern Live Concert Series.
May 28
Caboose Kids — The Ashe County Arts Council is sponsoring the Caboose Kids event at Connie the Caboose on the backstreet in West Jefferson. The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and is aimed at kids ages three to 12. The programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many non profits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word. In case of rain the program will be cancelled.
Music Honoring Ashe Co. Veterans — At the Ashe County Civic Center from 1 to 4 p.m., the New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be having a celebration and recognition of Ashe County veterans. Little Horse Band, Ruby Goose, JAM students and teachers and the Sheets Family Band will be performing. $10 Admission at the door.
Those Three Guys at The Tavern — Those Three Guys will be performing at the Tavern from 6 to 9 p.m. as a part of The Tavern Live Concert Series.
Night of the Spoken Word — The Ashe County Arts Council will be holding an evening of stories, essays, poetry and more written and read by local authors from 7:30 to 9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Alex Key at the Brew Haus — Alex Key will be performing live at the Brew Haus from 8 to 11 p.m.
May 29
Sunday Music in the Beer Garden — Matt Bizzell will be performing at Boondocks Brewing Restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
