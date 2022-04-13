The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
Recurring
Griefshare Recovery Group — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. beginning April 4, 2022. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
April 14
Ashe Post & Times Sheriff’s Forum — At 6 p.m., Ashe Post & Times will hold a Sheriff’s Forum in the third floor large courtroom at Ashe County Courthouse. This event is open to the public. The forum will consist of 10 questions to each candidate to explain why they feel they should be elected this coming May.
April 14 — 17
Holy Week & Easter Schedule for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church — Mass Schedule: Holy Thursday (4/14/22) Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 8 p.m. (Bilingual), Good Friday (4/15/22) Liturgy of the Passion: 12 noon. Stations of the Cross: Time TBD, check Website. Saturday (4/16/22): Easter Vigil Mass: 8:30 p.m. (Bilingual). Easter Sunday: Mass: 9 a.m.
April 15
Two Faces in the Shadows — Bethany United Methodist Church will present the play “Two Faces in the Shadows,” written by Paul D. Duke and Jeff Allee on April 15 at 7 p.m. The play is a dramatic dialogue between Simon Peter and Judas following the crucifixion. The setting is the upper room where Christ and the disciples had a meal together. The events of the passion are remembered and discussed. Jeff Dreyer will play the role of Judas and Owen Peeler will portray Peter.
April 16
Easter Egg Toss — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual egg toss at the Sheriff’s Office beginning at 11 a.m. All ages are invited. The winning partners of the toss will get to egg Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Easter Egg Hunt — Chestnut Hill Community Church, located at 604 Martin Gambill Road, will host an egg hunt beginning at 2 p.m. This hunt will include food, activities and prizes. For more information, call (828) 962-9056.
Bethany Easter Egg Hunt — Everyone is invited to bring their children to the Bethany Easter Egg Hunt which is scheduled on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. There will be Golden Prize Eggs and more.
April 19 — 20
Oil & Cold Wax Abstract with Addren Doss — If you love color and texture and would like to become a more spontaneous and intuitive painter, this workshop at Florence Thomas Art School from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. is for you. In this two-day workshop, they will be creating abstract paintings and exploring creative painting techniques using oil and cold wax medium. Learn how to start with a plan and then be free to let the painting carry you away with a voice of its own. Fees apply. To register, call FTAS at (336) 846-3827 or visit the website.
April 23
Friends of the Library Blood Drive — From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Ashe County Library will host a blood dive on April 23. Call for an appointment at (336) 219-0128 or register on line at RedCrossBlood.org: Click “Find a Drive”, Click on “Ashe County Library.” Walk ins are welcome.
