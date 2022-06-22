The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.
June 24
King Bees on the Backstreet — The King Bees will be performing in the Backstreet Park as a part of the Backstreet Park concert series from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
June 25
ARTifacts Yard Sale Fundraiser — The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring the annual ARTifacts Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Early Learning Center. The sale will begin the night before at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. Donations will be accepted from June 22 to 24.
Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.
Field Day 2022 — The Ashe Amateur Radio Club will be hosting a field day at the Mount Jefferson Picnic Shelter from 2 to 8 p.m.
Riverview Community Center BBQ — Riverview Community Center will be hosting a BBQ at 11719 NC Highway 88 West in Creston. From 4 to 7 p.m., grab a pulled pork plate with potato salad, slaw, baked beans, roll, dessert and a drink. Plates will be $10. Call in orders are available by calling (336) 385-9812.
Sound Traveler at the Brew Haus — Sound Traveler will be performing at Boondocks Brew Haus from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday Music in the Beer Garden — Matt Bizzell will be performing at Boondocks Brewing Restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m.
Recurring
Griefshare RecoveryGroup — Recovery Support Group will meet every Monday from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Meetings will take place at Bald Mountain Church. Attendance is free and each participant will receive a free workbook. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Visit griefshare.org for more information.
Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.
CruiseIn — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
Ashe Farmers Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
