ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County GOP held its monthly meeting at Sweet & Savory Bakery and Deli on April 19. Ashe County Republican candidates had one final chance to campaign for a few more votes before early voting starts this Thursday and before the May 17 primary.
Commissioner candidates Todd McNeill, Chuck Olive, Wes Greene, Paula Perry and Terry Wagoner were all in attendance as well as Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell and NC District 23 Judge candidate Jonathan Jordan.
The meeting also featured messages shared from United States Representative Virginia Foxx and her primary challenger Michael Ackerman.
It will be a busy primary time for Ashe County Republicans as there are nine races on the ballot for the May 17 primary.
Sheriff B. Phil Howell is facing a primary challenge from Luke Staley.
There are three open seats up for election for the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. Two incumbents are seeking re-election to the board (McNeill and Olive) and five other challengers are seeking a seat on the board (Greene, Perry, Wagoner, Mike Eldreth and Mark Anthony Massey).
Jordan will face a challenge from Laura Byrd Luffman for the NC District 23 Judicial seat. There are three additional judicial seats up in the primary. Victoria E. Prince, April C. Wood and Trey Allen are running for the NC Supreme Court Associate Justice. Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud are running for the NC Court of Appeals Seat 9 while Michael J. Stading and Charlton L. Allen are running for the NC Court of Appeals Seat 11.
The final state primary will be for the NC Senate District 47. Sen. Deanna Ballard is facing Ralph Hise for that seat.
There are two United States Congressional races on the Republican ballot in Ashe County. In addition to Foxx and Ackerman facing off for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat, there are 14 people on the ballot for the United States Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Richard Burr. Candidates for that seat are Marjorie K. Eastman, David Flaherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper, Jr., Pat McCrory, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Mark Walker, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant, Ted Budd and Drew Bulecza.
