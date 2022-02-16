WEST JEFFERSON — North Carolina’s redistricting battle and the upcoming primary were the hot topics of discussion at the monthly meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party held at Sweet & Savory Bakery in downtown West Jefferson on February 15.
Current county commissioners Chuck Olive and Todd McNeill announced to the crowd that they would be seeking re-election this year while Jonathan Jordan said he would not be seeking re-election as a county commissioner this year, and instead would turn his focus to running for the 23rd District’s chief District Court Judge seat being vacated by Judge David Byrd, who is not seeking re-election this year.
Wes Greene announced his intentions of filing to run for county commissioner, Terry Wagoner filed to run for county commissioner before the filing period was paused, and former North Carolina Highway Patrolman Luke Staley announced his intentions to challenge Sheriff B. Phil Howell in the primary.
When the primary election will be held is still up in the area after the recent court ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court. On February 4, the court struck down the state’s most recent redistricting proposal by the General Assembly by a 4-3 vote that went along party lines – four Democrats voting against the redistricting map while three Republicans voting in favor of it. The final report on the decision was 217 pages.
As of now, primary elections in North Carolina are scheduled for May 17.
“That could change because the districts are in disarray and have had to be redrawn,” Jordan explained.
Candidate filing is expected to resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 24 and will continue through noon on Friday, March 4.
“I don’t see how you are going to open candidate filing on February 24 when the maps are going to be picked by noon on February 23,” Jordan said.
Several important dates for future events were announced during the meeting. The Ashe County GOP Convention date is set for Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Ashe County Courthouse. The annual monthly meeting for March, previously scheduled for March 15, will not take place due to the county convention happening four days later.
The District GOP Convention is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at the Olde Beau Golf Resort in Alleghany County.
The North Carolina GOP Convention will be happening Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22. The convention will be in Greensboro at the Koury Convention Center.
The Ashe County GOP will also have a booth at Christmas in July on Saturday, July 2. Anyone interested in volunteering at the booth during Christmas in July can call 336-846-1657.
