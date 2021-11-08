ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications from potential partner families for the next Habitat house to be built in Ashe County. Homeowners are chosen based on need, willingness to contribute sweat equity in the construction of homes, and the ability to pay a no-profit, no-interest mortgage.
There will be a homeowner applicant information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m at the Habitat ReSale store at 127 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson.
Anyone who might be interested in applying for the next Habitat home in Ashe County should plan to attend. Masks are required and a maximum of two people per household please. For more info, call (336) 846-2525 to leave a message or email info@AsheHabitat.org.
