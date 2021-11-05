WEST JEFFERSON — An Ashe County High School student recently had her work recognized when it was featured in Western Carolina University's publication, Masterpeace: An Online Art and Wellness Magazine.
The student, Josie Russell a junior a Ashe County High School, had her painting "The Magic of Paper and Ink" selected for publication by the university.
The featured painting depicts hands lifting up a colorful collection of books, with a butterfly floating up from one of the book's pages. Russell says her painting's subject matter stems from her lifelong love of books.
"I've always have an affinity for books," said Russell regarding her inspiration for the piece. "I think the butterfly kind of symbolizes a bit of magic, or wonder."
Russell stated that she has been interested in art for as long as she can remember, and that her whole family — particularly her mom — is also interested in artwork. The Ashe County student has plans to continue making art in the years to come, and noted that she may even look into as a college major.
"I would really like to continue making art in the future. Maybe even pursue it in college," Russell said.
Masterpeace is ran by the counseling program at Western Carolina University. The magazine works to celebrate student art, provide mental health and wellness education, destigmatize mental health issues and provide the necessary steps needed to achieve students’ full potential.
Russell's work is currently featured in the 2021 edition of Masterpeace: An Online Art and Wellness Magazine, along side the work of other student artists ranging from Kindergarten to 12th Grade.
The magazine can be viewed at online.fliphtml5.com/pdhbe/wdsi/#p=1
