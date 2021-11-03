ASHE COUNTY — The citizens of Ashe County have spoken, having selected their local officials following the 2021 Municipal Election held on Nov. 2. The election decided who would be sitting on the board of alderman in the town's of West Jefferson, Jefferson and Lansing.
The election results are as follows:
West Jefferson - Three Seats
In the race for the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen 341 votes were cast in total on Nov. 2. Out of those, Alderman Stephen Sharpe Shoemaker received 98, Alderman Calvin Green received 93, Alderman John K. Reeves received 88 votes and new candidate Brent Steel received 62 votes. This secures the positions of the senior aldermen for another term.
Jefferson - Three Seats
In the town of Jefferson, citizens cast 34 votes in total. Mark Johnston received the bulk of those by receiving 12 votes. Max Yates followed with 11 votes. Wes Williams received 10 of the votes. And one unnamed write-in received one vote.
Lansing - Three Seats
In Lansing, a total of 29 resident cast votes. Out of that total, 10 votes went to Alderwomen Anita Greenwood, another 10 votes went to Teresa McCoy, and the remaining 9 votes went to Matt Cordell.
For more information regarding the 2021 Municipal Elections, contact the Ashe County Board of Elections at (336) 846-5570. The election results can be viewed online at www.ashecountygov.com/footer-links/election-results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.