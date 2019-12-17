JEFFERSON — An Ashe County citizen was awarded $816,988 Friday, Dec. 13, after winning a malpractice suit in Ashe County Superior Court.
Initially filed Jan. 23, 2017, Lanny K. and Betty L. Ballou’s case named Dr. James C. Califf, Dr. Joseph J. Lozano, Sarah Clark, OrthoCarolina and Ashe Memorial Hospital as the defendants.
In total, the Ballous had eight claims for relief, along with a claim of damages. Each set listed a minimum of $25,000 as its intended reparations. The claims for relief called for a jury trial, which was granted.
The jury returned its verdict Friday, Dec. 13, determining that Ballou was injured by the negligence of Califf and Lozano in their treatments of Ballou’s medical conditions.
The jury awarded $416,988 in economic damages and a further $400,000 in non-economic damages.
AMH released a statement following the verdict, “We received a jury verdict: against Ashe Memorial Hospital and a spine surgeon for care rendered to a patient in 2014. We remain under an obligation to protect this patient’s right to privacy and our comments are therefore limited.”
“We can share that the attending emergency room physician is no longer employed by the hospital. But, we felt his care for this patient was thoughtful. The jury, however, concluded the patient was entitled to some compensation. We accept their judgment because we are all joined by the goal of the best patient care possible.
“We will continue to carefully evaluate all the ways to advance our services to meet the highest standards.”
