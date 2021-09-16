JEFFERSON — On the afternoon of Sept. 16, the Ashe County Planning Board held its regularly scheduled meeting. New business included the preliminary approval of the Timber Rivers Estates Subdivision in Lansing.
The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashe County Agricultural Building located at 134, Government Circle in Jefferson. Board members present at the meeting included David Phipps Jr., Chair Priscilla Cox, Vice-Chair William Carter, David McMillan and Derek Calhoun.
During the meeting the Timber Rivers Estates Subdivision gained preliminary approval from the board. Brandon Dillard, of MasterCraft CRC — the developing company in charge of the project — spoke to the board on behalf of the subdivision. The subdivision will be located off North Fork New River Road in Lansing and will be an eight lot subdivision.
Though Timber Rivers met all requirements for the preliminary approval, the subdivision plan will have to go through the planning board again to meet final approval. The subdivision will have to meet all of the county's requirements, such as road width, gravel depth, percent grade and other items.
It was also announced during the meeting that County Code Enforcement Officer Tim Winters would be retiring at the end of the year. Winter's retirement will be effective on Dec. 31.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Planning Board is Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashe County Agriculture Building. For more information call (336) 846-5528.
