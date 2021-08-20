JEFFERSON — On the afternoon of Aug. 19, the Ashe County Planning Board held their regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting the board voted on consideration of the new Autumn View Estates Subdivision.
The meeting was held at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashe County Cooperative Extension Center located at 134 Government Circle, Suite 202 in Jefferson. Board members present at the meeting included Pricilla Cox, Derek Calhoun, David McMillan, David Phipps Jr., and William Cater.
During the meeting, Jason Herman of Thomas Herman Surveyors provided a plat detailing the design of the new Autumn View Estates Subdivision. The new subdivision will be located off NC Hwy-194, just beyond the Baldwin intersection. The subdivision features four lots, all of which have road access. Furthermore, the four lots will be connected by private roads.
After a viewing of the land plats, followed by a brief discussion the five members of the planning board voted unanimously to approve the subdivision project.
Also during the meeting the planning board voted to table an ongoing discussion regarding the county's 1/2 acre floodplain ruling for another time.
Currently under the county’s General Requirements and Minimum Standards of Design, the minimum allowable lot size is one acre. And one half-acre shall be exclusive of any area inside the floodplain Base Flood Elevation.
The discussion's tabling will give the board time to review the subject further and possibly change the ordinance's wording.
The next meeting for the Ashe County Planning Board will be held on Sept. 16. For more information call (336) 846-5528 or visit www.ashecountygov.com/departments/planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.