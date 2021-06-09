WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Public Library has recently switched to summer hours. Throughout the month of June the library will now be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Starting in July the library’s hours will once again be extended, with the library remaining open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The library’s genealogy room containing local history is once again open to the public.
For more information regarding the Ashe County Public Library’s hours of operation, resources or schedule of events visit www.arlibrary.org/ashe or call (336) 846-2041. The Ashe County Public Library is located at 148 Library Road in West Jefferson.
