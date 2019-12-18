The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild held its annual Christmas party and meeting Dec. 12 at the Ashe Senior Center in West Jefferson. In lieu of a business meeting, the event began with a social hour and lunch. About 41 Guild members provided an array of covered dishes as Christmas music helped to provide a festive experience.
After lunch, guild president Ces Robinson presented a donation of $1,200 to senior center director, Glenda Luther. Tammy Hutchinson, guild member in charge of donation quilts, presented Luther with the guild's annual donation of 12 handmade quilts. The donated quilts varied in color and size.
The guild's annual Christmas project, which is chaired by Ann Becker, was 69 handmade pillow cases made by various guild members for the Senior Center's daycare and their seniors. The project also included small stuffed toys for infants too young to use pillows.
After the presentation of the Christmas project, was Sew and Tell. Various guild members showed off recent quilted projects, which included christmas stockings, place mats, a hand-appliqued bed-size quilt, a table runner and lap-sized quilts. All items were either donated to the guild's community service closet or made for family and friends. The variety of the fabrics and patterns added beauty and color to the show.
The winning ticket for the 2019 Fundraiser Quilt, named "Autumn Splendor" was drawn and the lucky winner was West Jefferson resident, Ann Hood. The quilt holds true to its name, with its bright fall colors and design of leaves falling along a diagonal path. The vibrant design of the quilt also features a Prairie Print border. The quilt was both assembled and quilted by Doris Phillips. Quilt blocks were assembled by various guild members and the leaves were made by Lynda Harris. Hutchinson made the matching pillow shams to accompany the quilt. The guild was delighted that a local resident was the recipient of their fun, collaborative project.
Catherine Finch directed several entertaining games at the event. Some games required member participation with prizes awarded. Finch also presented each board member with a "thank you" Christmas gift.
The guild is currently working on the 2020 fundraiser quilt and planning the 2020 Quilt Fair, which will be held July 24-25 at Ashe County High School located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson.
The guild's goals are to educate and preserve the heritage of quilting, as well as to inspire and perpetuate a high quality of excellence in quilting and related arts. The guild also wants to serve as a gathering for people with shared interests.
The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets on the second Thursday of each moth at the Ashe Senior Center located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson. Each meeting is held from 2 to 4 pm, with additional sew days every Wednesday and the first Thursday afternoon. Visitors are welcome to join and new members are warmly welcomed.
