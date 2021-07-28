WEST JEFFERSON — Members of the Ashe County Republican Party held their regular monthly meeting on the evening of July 20. The meeting brought about discussions regarding recruitment to party and a GOP club for women, as well as the announcement of walk-A-thon fundraiser to support local law enforcement.
The meeting began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sweet and Savory restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. Present during the meeting was party chair Jonathan Jordan, Vice Chair Tom Bregger and Treasurer Terry Sexton.
During the meeting it was noted that there are currently around 19,273 registered voters in Ashe County. Out of that number, 4,259 were registered as Democrat, 8,752 were registered as Republican and 6,160 — the fastest growing affiliation — was registered as unaffiliated. During the meeting, it was also stated that the statewide trend for voter registration the last 90 days has seen the Republican Party up 5,000 voters, Democrats have gained 3,500 voters, while 28,000 voters recently registered as unaffiliated. The Ashe County Republicans hope to reach out beyond their normal audience in order to pull some of the unaffiliated voters to their party by the next election cycle.
“If you can think someway to write a letter to the editor, or composing a radio ad, then please get up with us. Let us know that you want to do that, talk about what you want to do, where you want to do it, and how you want to do,” said Bregger. “It is of enormous value for us to get outside of ourselves.”
Also during the meeting, local GOP member Antoinette Wall brought up the idea of creating a women’s GOP organization, similar to the GOP’s Women’s Federation, which is a national organization.
“Two things that really sparked my interest when I read about what they do is teaching school children to respect the flag, and the other was they do get involved with the schools and their curriculum,” Wall said. “I am looking for women who are interested in being active in the GOP.”
Wall hopes that the new group will take a more active roll in the community, as opposed to a social one, and get more involved in matters such as education.
Closing out the meeting Ashe GOP member Terry Wagoner announced that the creation of a fundraiser geared towards supporting local law enforcement. The fundraiser, called the “Back the Blue Walk-A-Thon” will take place at 9 p.m. at the Old Glendale Springs Fire Department. Participants will walk three and a half miles from the fire station to the Elk Shoals Campground. Those interested in participating in the event or sponsoring a walker can contact Wagoner at (336) 997-3265. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local law enforcement.
