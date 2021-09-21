WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Ashe County Republican Party held its regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting saw a retirement announcement from North Carolina District Court Judge David Byrd, the introduction of a new district judge candidate and several upcoming event announcements.
The meeting began at 6 p.m. at the Sweet and Savory Restaurant located at 6 South Jefferson Avenue in downtown West Jefferson. Present at the meeting were Ashe County GOP Chair Jonathan Jordan, and Vice Chair Tom Bregger. Also in attendance of the meeting were several local elected officials, including county commissioners Chuck Olive and Todd McNeill, Sheriff Phil Howell, and District 93 representative, Ray Pickett.
During the meeting, Pickett relayed some of the current happenings in Raleigh, and took questions from constituents. Pickett noted that one of the top priorities taking place in the General Assembly is the passing of a state budget.
"The biggest thing going on in Raleigh right now is still the budget," Pickett said. "We have good things in there, we got good raises for the teachers. One of the biggest things for me is that we really put money into the community college system, a lot. Not just for professors, but staff members, we're giving them more money as well. That was something I really thought was important as a community college person, I graduated from community college and I think they do some of the best work in the state of North Carolina."
Concerns addressed to Pickett from local voters included vaccination mandates for hospitals and the proposed re-drawing of congressional districts.
Following Pickett, Sheriff Phil Howell addressed the group to garner support for the upcoming Rooftop Cops events scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Hardee's restaurant in Jefferson and is a fundraiser created to support Ashe County children suffering from cancer.
The meeting also saw a special visit from NC District Court Judge David Byrd. Byrd, who had presided over North Carolina's 23rd Judicial District for 27 years, took the time to thank the voters of Ashe County for securing his position before announcing his retirement to his constituents.
"This position has been the greatest honor and the greatest blessing," said Byrd. "All good things must ultimately reach their end. As much as I have enjoyed my work, as meaningful as it is, as much as I love doing it, at this particularly point I'm 60 years old."
Following his retirement announcement Byrd introduced his daughter, Laura Byrd Luffman, who hopes to follow in her father's footsteps by making her own run for district court judge.
"One thing that makes it easier for me to announce my retirement is my oldest daughter, who has been a lawyer for several years and is interested in using her gifts, her talents, and abilities to serve this district," Byrd said.
Huffman, who was present with her family then took time to introduce herself to crowd and share her political ambitions as a judge.
"From day one of my legal career I have been in this district representing people in district court. I try to remember on a daily basis why it was I joined the legal profession, and for me it was to help and serve my community," said Luffman. "It is my promise as a district court judge that I will continue to be a community minded judge. The citizens of our district deserve to have a judge who is consistent, who is thorough and who is fair. I intend to embody those traits and I will do that while upholding and enforcing the rule of law."
Near the end of the meeting, several upcoming events were announced. These included the Ashe Pregnancy Center Walk for Life, scheduled to take place on Sept. 25, at 9:30 a.m. on West Jefferson's Backstreet Park, the NC GOP Sportsman's Banquet scheduled for Oct. 9, and NC GOP Hall of Fame Dinner on Dec. 4.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will take place on Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Sweet and Savory. For more information call (336) 846-1657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.