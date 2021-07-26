ASHE COUNTY — Eager to give back to those who serve the community, the Ashe County Republican Party has created a new fundraiser geared to support those who keep the peace. The event, called the Back the Blue Walk-A-Thon hopes to raise money for local law enforcement.
“When I realized that the sheriff’s office and law enforcement in general had a lot of needs that weren’t really supplied by taxes, I thought why don’t we as citizens — no matter what party you belong to — come together and help them get some of their needs met,” said event organizer and GOP member Terry Wagoner.
The three-and-a-half mile walk will begin on July 31, at 9 a.m. and will depart from the Old Fire Department in Glendale Springs. Participants will then make the trek to the Elk Shoals Campground. According to Wagoner, individuals can donate as much as they see fit, either by sponsoring a walker or by providing a flat donation.
“You can donate per-mile, it will be a three-and-a-half mile walk,” Wagoner said. “If you just want to donate a quarter per-mile — we don’t want to make this hard on anyone — you can donate $100 a mile, or you can give a flat donation, $10, $20, $100, a $1000, etc.”
Wagoner is optimistic about the upcoming fundraiser and hopes that the community will come together to support local law enforcement and back the blue.
“I would love to see this county come together and donate a large sum like never before,” Wagoner said. “My hopes are at least $20,000. If people would just come together, offer their support and back the blue then it can happen.”
Sponsor sheets are available at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2 Crescent Drive, in West Jefferson. For more information about the event contact Terry Wagoner via phone call or text at (336) 977-3265.
