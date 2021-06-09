Founded in 1938, the Rotary Club of Ashe County has more than 75 years of committed service to various global and community projects. With projects including the creation of Ashe County Park, Ashe Memorial Hospital, the Ashe County Sports Hall of Fame and the funding of scholarships for Ashe County High School Seniors, the club has a rich history of service to this area.
Recently, the Rotary Club of Ashe County has announced its 2021 scholarship recipients which are listed as follows:
Ashley Dollar – the Dean C. Jones, Jr. Memorial Rotary Scholarship, $2,500;
Tatum Brown – the A.B. & Ruth Hurt Memorial Rotary Scholarship, $2,000;
Emma Goodman – Ashe County Rotary Scholarship, $2,000;
Jadyn Trivett – Ashe County Rotary Scholarship, $1,500;
Benjamin Chamberlain – Ashe County Rotary Scholarship, $1,500.
