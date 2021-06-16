JEFFERSON — Ashe County Schools announced that Dr. Susan Mochen will serve as the new assistant principal at Ashe County Middle School, effective July 1.
Current ACMS assistant principal, Lindsey Williams, will transfer to Ashe Early College, where she will begin her new role as the principal on July 1.
Mochen began her career in education as a teacher at the same middle school she attended in Homestead, Fla. While residing in Florida, she also taught at Martin County High School and Jupiter High School. She attended the University of South Florida and later graduated from Florida International University where she earned her master’s degree in Educational Leadership. She received her doctoral degree in Instructional Leadership from Argosy University in Sarasota, Fla.
“I have several family members who are educators. I initially had no intention of becoming a teacher seeing how incredibly hard they worked,” Mochen said. “However, during my junior year of college, I began substitute teaching and fell in love with helping others discover the joy of learning, especially special needs students. As a result, I quickly changed career goals and started teaching exceptional children when I was 20 years old. Being an educator is my passion.”
Her favorite thing about the field of education is making a difference in the lives of students and teachers.
“I love going into classrooms to see the exciting things that students are learning,” Mochen said. “Additionally, I love reading to and with students along with the discussion that results from reading together. Of course another thing I love is collaborating with teachers to ensure that they feel supported and that their thoughts, ideas, and opinions are valued.”
She is excited to learn all about the staff at ACMS. She also cannot wait to learn all of her students’ names and what makes them unique.
“As we ease back into normal from over a year of running education under Covid conditions, it is imperative that we ensure students’ social/emotional and academic needs are met,” Mochen said. “We are going to need to work hard together to make sure that no student is left behind emotionally and that every student has an opportunity to make proper learning gains through targeted intervention and enrichment.”
In her spare time, Mochen enjoys the outdoors. During the warmer months, she can be found kayaking the river, gardening, hiking, or biking. She also has an interest in the arts.
“Ever since I was a child I have been fascinated with dulcimers,” Mochen said. “I love how they sound as well as the Appalachian history behind the instrument. So one of my fun goals for this next year is to find one made by someone local and learn how to play it.”
She is also an avid reader and loves to try new recipes while cooking. Recently she has begun quilting and is anxious to learn more about the art.
