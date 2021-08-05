WEST JEFFERSON — The new NC Highway 163 Convenience Center located outside West Jefferson is officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 4. The ceremony was hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and saw attendance from several Ashe County officials, including members from the board of commissioners, sheriff's office and environmental services.
"I'm very excited. This is one of the first projects that I started working on when I became a commissioner. And with the hard work of my colleagues on the board and county staff it's a great day to see it through to completion," said county commissioner Todd McNeill.
Ashe residents can now use the facility to drop off their household trash, as well as recyclables such as cardboard, aluminum, and plastics.
Scott Hurley, Ashe County's director of environmental services stated that he is pleased with the addition of the new convenience center and that he hopes it alleviates the high volume of traffic seen at the nearby Baldwin Convenience Center located on NC Highway 221 North.
"I feel great. We're excited and looking forward to the future with it," Hurley said. "Hopefully it will give us some relief over at the Baldwin Convenience Center which was the main purpose of building this facility. We're proud of it and we look forward to serving the public."
The new convenience center — which is located at 2256 NC Hwy-163, in West Jefferson — will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays and holidays.
Also present during the ribbon cutting were members of Keep Ashe Beautiful, a local non profit that aims to improve Ashe County’s quality of life and community pride through improving attitudes and behaviors regarding natural resource conservation, solid waste handling, recycling and beautification.
"We at Keep Ashe Beautiful appreciate the county's efforts in bringing this convenience center to the West Jefferson area," said John Pence, Vice-president of Keep Ashe Beautiful. "We believe that this will be a valuable asset to this end of the county and will encourage residents and visitors alike to dispose of their trash and solid waste responsibly and keep recycling."
For more information about the new NC Hwy. 163 Convenience Center call (336) 846-3003. For a list of convenience centers near you visit www.ashecountygov.com/departments/environmental-services/convenience-centers.
