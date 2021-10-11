ASHE COUNTY — On Sept. 15, seniors from Ashe County High School hosted a sunrise canned food drive.
The contributions collected by the outgoing class of Ashe County students were donated to Ashe Really Cares, a local charity organization who's mission is to provide a ministry to those who are in need, by supplying or assisting them with their physical and spiritual necessities.
Donations to the food pantry included nonperishable items such as canned soups, fruits, veggies and other items.
