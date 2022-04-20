JEFFERSON - Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Adam Porter of Lillington, NC, and 34-year-old Thomas Edward Nelson of Apex, NC.
Neighborhood tips in reference to suspicious activity in the Fleetwood area of Ashe County led our deputies to the area, searching for drug trafficking violations. On Tuesday, April 12, while patrolling the area deputies initiated a traffic stop and identified the male to be Porter. During the traffic stop, Deputies found that Porter’s driver’s license was suspended, and the driver had pending drug charges out of Wake County, NC.
After a positive alert from K9 Condor, Deputies Lee Johnson and Brandon Wingler began a search of Porter’s vehicle. Deputies located Heroin, Methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. The Corvette was also seized by the Deputies being that Porter owned and maintained the vehicle for the purpose of transporting controlled substances while in the act of committing two felony violations.
Later that afternoon, Deputies Sgt. James McNeil and Nick Johnson were continuing the community patrol in the area that led to another traffic stop with another individual. The driver could not produce a driver’s license or registration, proceeding to give the deputies a name that the deputies believed to be false.
K9 Deputy Lee Johnson and his K9, Condor arrived to the traffic stop. K9 Condor was deployed again to perform a sniff of the vehicle. K9 Condor had a positive alert that the vehicle contained a controlled substance. Deputies searched the vehicle, and they located several different containers which held different powder form contents and several items of drug paraphernalia. One power testing positive for methamphetamine, the other powders were sent to the NC State Bureau of Investigation Lab for further analysis.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Thomas Edward Nelson. Nelson also had outstanding warrants in Wake County, NC.
Nelson further stated that was out looking for his friend that drives a grey Corvette that he could not make contact with.
Both individuals are being held at the Ashe County Detention Center.
Porter was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
Nelson was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer. He is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $20,500 secured bond.
K9 Officer Condor is certified in Patrol/Narcotics detection by the LE K9 Association in Hillsborough, NC. ACSO K9s are one of the most valuable tools this county has. They assist every agency at any time.
