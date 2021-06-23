On the afternoon of June 23, the Ashe County Sheriff's Office responded to a situation involving an armed, subject barricaded in a house. The situation was resolved without incident.
Around 12:39 p.m. the Ashe County Sheriff's Office received a request for a welfare check at a residence located on Davis Acres Drive off Highway 163.
Sgt. James McNeill responded to call. Upon inspection of the residence, McNeill found a person located in the basement of the home holding a shotgun. At that time McNeill requested additional deputies respond to the scene.
As more officers began to arrive at the scene the person willingly gave himself up without incident around 12:57 p.m.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff's Office the subject voluntarily committed himself into Ashe County Memorial Hospital. The Ashe Post & Times will update this story as more information is released.
