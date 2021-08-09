WEST JEFFERSON — On Aug. 6-7, members of the Ashe County braved the summer sun to collect donations for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Set up on the center of West Jefferson’s Jefferson Avenue, members of the shriners club asked for collected donations from motorist and passersby. According to the shriner member Larry Hodgson, the club collected nearly $7,000 in donations in 2020, all of which benefited children who had been disabled or burned.
“It all goes, every penny, back to the hospitals,” said Hodgson. “We work for the crippled or burnt child. The last report I saw we had 23 kids, here in the county, local, that are being helped by the Shriner Hospital. That’s why I’m out here, for the crippled or burned child.”
The Shriners are a international fraternity based on fun, fellowship and principles of brotherly love.
According to the Shriner’s newsletter, Shriner hospitals currently make up a world-class healthcare system with locations operating in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The hospitals put focus on providing care to children suffering from burns, orthopedic issues, spinal chord injuries and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families ability to pay.
For more information about the Ashe County Shrine Club, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008920122903.
