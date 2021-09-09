In an effort to support job seekers and support local employers who are desperately needing employees, Ashe County Economic Development and NCWorks are teaming up to provide a job fair on Sept. 28. The job fair will be held at the Family Central Gym located at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson. The fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.
Nationwide enhanced unemployment benefits that have been a lifeline for millions of Americans over the past 18 months came to an end on Sept. 6. Roughly 7.5 million Americans lost access to the extra $300 a week Pandemic Unemployment Compensation federal benefit.
The North Carolina unemployment insurance benefits program will remain in place. Under state law, these benefits provide eligible persons up to 13 weeks of benefits in a one year period, with a maximum benefit of $350 a week. In the region of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes, there are an estimated 3,053 unemployed people. With the expiration of the additional federal unemployment benefit, many are scrambling to find a job.
In an effort to support those looking for work, the job fair will host at least 11 employers from the food service, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. The job fair is an excellent opportunity for applicants to meet multiple employers in one location. Applicants will be able to discuss employment options in real-time without having to wait for a callback. Some of the employers will be conducting on-site interviews. The job fair maximizes time and effort for those conducting a job search.
For additional information, contact Ashe Economic Development at (336) 846-5535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.