ASHE COUNTY - Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell easily won the Republican primary with 3,519 votes (77.17%) over challenger Luke Staley, who finished with 1,041 votes (22.83%). Howell will not face a Democratic challenger in the November election.
In the Republican county commissioner primary, incumbent Todd McNeill finished in first place with 2,825 votes. Fellow incumbent Chuck Olive was second with 1,808 votes and Mike Eldreth finished third with 1,723 votes. Those three will be on the ballot in November as well as one Democratic challenger, Beth Sorrell. Wes Green finished fourth with 1,697 votes, Paula Roark Perry was fifth with 1,472 votes, Mark Massey was sixth with 1,393 votes and Terry Wagoner was seventh with 1,294 votes.
With 85% of the precincts reporting, Laura Byrd Luffman holds a sizable lead over Jonathan Jordan in the race for the NC District Court Judge District 23 seat. Luffman has 14,398 votes (65.21%) while Jordan has 7,680 votes (34.79%).
The NC Senate District 47 race between Deanna Ballard and Ralph Hise is currently too close to call with 85% of the precincts reporting. Hise has a slight lead with 13,009 votes (50.65%) over Ballard who has 12,673 votes (49.35%).
Incumbent representative Virginia Foxx has a commanding lead over challenger Michael Ackerman with 86% of precincts reporting for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat. Foxx has 59,473 votes (76.7%) while Ackerman has 18,071 votes (23.3%).
In the two largest races across the state, the Republican and Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Cheri Beasley has a 81% of the votes with 443,716 ballots cast for her. No other Democrat on the ballot has more than 3.6% of the votes. Things were a little closer on the Republican side, but Ted Budd appears to be headed to a victory with 399,245 votes (58.68%). Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory is running second with 168,599 votes (24.78%). 86% of the precincts across the state have reported their results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
