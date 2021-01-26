JEFFERSON — Habitat for Humanity gathered community volunteers to build a house for a resident in Ashe County on Jan. 23.
Starting the project in March of 2020, Habitat has been constructing a energy efficient house for a local community member.
The insulated concrete forms of the house and solar powered electricity makes the building three times more sustainable and efficient than a standard house.
President of Habitat Beth Sorrell explained how the project has been moving along well despite the restrictions for COVID-19.
“For our previous day of service, Martin Luther King Jr. day, we had six volunteers in addition to the usual six that are here,” Sorrell said. “That’s really all we could have, we had to keep the number down for safety.
Gerry Tygielski, treasurer of Habitat, said that once painting starts they’ll be able to have more help.
“The finish crew has to come in first and then we’ll spray paint the entire house in a primer. It’s set to be done around March of this year,” said Tygielski.
Habitat meets every Saturday to work on the house which created a year-long process.
They offer an interest free mortgage to those who are eligible for this service and those who will own the house work on it along with the volunteers.
To volunteer, visit www.ashehabitat.org/get-involved or call the Habitat office at (336) 846-2525.
