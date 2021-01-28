MILLERS CREEK — On Jan. 26, both the Ashe County JV and Varsity basketball teams brought home close wins against the West Wilkes Blackhawks.
The boy's JV team took a 4-point victory, closing the game at 46-42 and now becoming 4-2 in their conference.
The undefeated varsity boy's held on to its title, leaving West Wilkes High School with a win 53-48, now 6-0.
According to Athletic Director David Koontz, the boy's and girl's team will get a short break until next week. Their next contenders were the Alleghany Trojans. However, the Alleghany school district has made the decision to go full remote until further notice, ultimately cancelling their athletics.
The girls will return on Feb. 1 at East Wilkes and the boys will play on their home court Feb. 2 against Starmount.
