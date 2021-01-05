WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County JV Men's Basketball team lead their first home victory in a non-conference game against the Alleghany Trojans.
Leading the game in its entirety, a 20 point difference at one point, the Huskies held both strong defense and offense against the Trojans.
In the first minutes of the first quarter, the Huskies managed to steal the ball, scoring their first points. The quarter ended 12-2.
The second quarter held strong defensive plays for both the Huskies and the Trojans. Ashe worked together to create offensive strategies which earned them up to 27 points before halftime.
The 20 point lead occurred in the third quarter when the Huskies gained a score of 37, leaving the Trojans at 11.
The final quarter ended with Ashe leading 43-21.
The High School has allowed prospectors and cheerleaders to attend the game, keeping a close eye on social distancing and mask wearing.
The Ashe County JV Men's basketball team will play again on Jan. 8 at 5:00 p.m. in Starmount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.