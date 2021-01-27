WEST JEFFERSON — In a fast paced game against the West Wilkes Blackhawks, the Ashe County Lady Huskies JV basketball team defeated their opponent 42-21.
From the start, it was evident that Ashe's JV team was too quick to handle as they gained a strong lead. The first half consisted of a lot of ball fumbling from the Blackhawks, giving the Huskies the advantage of stealing and ultimately scoring. Ashe stayed on top of the scoreboard for the first two quarters of play.
A 20-point lead came about with only three minutes left in the third. Throughout the second half, neither teams seemed to be able to get the ball in the net, allowing the Huskies to keep their lead, 37-17 ending the third quarter.
Both teams stepped up their game and fought for possession of the ball. A handful of jump balls were called resulting in both teams getting fair time with the basketball. With this, a few tussles between the teams ensued as the Blackhawks soon realized they could not catch up to the thundering lady Huskies.
The Ashe County Lady Huskies JV team remains undefeated, 4-0 in their conference.
They will return to the court on Feb. 1 at East Wilkes High School. The first whistle blow is scheduled for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.