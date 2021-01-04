WEST JEFFERSON - Following their previous win, the Ashe County JV Volleyball team has grasped another victory against the West Wilkes Blackhawks in Ashe on Jan.4.
The 6-2 overall Huskies won a 3 set match, securing the last 2 following a 10 point loss.
The huskies trailed behind the Blackhawks in the first set, 25-15, and struggled to gain less than a 5 point loss.
In the second set, Ashe began to close the gap. The score never reached more than a 3 point difference and the Huskies took victory, 25-20.
The final set was up to 15 points. The home team winning 15-13.
In their conference, the JV Ladies are 3-1 with their winning percentage at .750.
The next JV Volleyball game will be held at Starmount on Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
To watch Ashe County High School Athletics live, visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/ashe-county-high-school-west-jefferson-nc.
