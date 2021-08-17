JEFFERSON — The Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its 27th Annual Frank M. James Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Jefferson Landing Golf Club.
This year’s tournament will feature a Captain’s Choice format with flights beginning at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. for Flight 1 and 12:30 p.m. for Flight 2. Coffee and biscuits will be provided as well as a buffet lunch. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place net, first and second place gross and closest to the pin on par 3’s.
“We’re looking forward to the 27th annual Frank M. James Golf Tournament,” said Martin Little, chairman of the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Over the years, the tournament has become a great event that allows the participants to enjoy a fun day of golf, while providing financial support for Ashe Memorial Hospital.”
Golf and tournament sponsorship opportunities, ranging from individual, team and hole level sponsors to corporate, lunch and tournament level sponsors are available. The tournament will serve as the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation’s primary fundraiser for 2021. The deadline to sign up for this year’s tournament is August 27.
"Through the generous support and participation of our sponsors and vendors, Ashe Memorial Hospital has been able to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, allowing us to further enhance our service offerings and continue to provide the highest quality care for our patients,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Proceeds from the event will assist the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation with items that were selected during a joint Ashe Memorial Hospital Board of Trustee and Foundation Board meeting. Ashe Memorial Hospital team members presented business proposals to the Boards and a vote determined which items would be supported, including 3-D Mammography and an AMH phone system replacement.
For more information or to register, contact Caren Bussell at (336) 846-0702 or caren.bussell@ashememorial.org.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For nearly 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call (336) 846-7101.
