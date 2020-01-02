Ashe Memorial Hospital appointed Brian Yates as chief executive officer effective immediately, hospital officials said in a release. Yates brings more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership, hospital management and integration, physician practice operations, physician recruitment and service line development, according to the hospital. Most recently, Yates was vice president of managed hospitals for Adept Health, formerly Novant Health Shared Services. In this position he led collaborative efforts between hospitals managed by Novant Health.
“I’m honored to work with the physicians and team members at Ashe Memorial Hospital.” Yates said. “I look forward to supporting the work they have done to provide quality care to patients and make the hospital an important resource in the Ashe community.”
Yates has served with Novant Health for more than 10 years. Prior to his role as vice president of managed hospitals, Yates was the executive of Novant Health Gaffney Medical Center, a 125-bed hospital in upstate South Carolina and Director of Operations for the Novant Health Medical Group.
“On behalf of the board, I look forward to working with Brian in his new role of CEO,” said Donnie Johnson, chairman, Ashe Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. “He has spent his career dedicated to community hospitals and his experience as a hospital administrator brings valuable insight to enhancing how this hospital continues to care for our community.”
Yates replaced former AMH CEO Laura Lambeth, who retired Dec. 31, 2019. Lambeth had been in the AMH post since 2013.
"It has been my highest privilege to serve the Ashe County community," Lambeth said in October when announcing her retirement.
According to the company, AMH parent is Novant Health, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system that serves patients and communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Novant Health includes not-for-profit acute care medical centers, outpatient surgery centers, neighborhood medical plazas, rehabilitation programs, diagnostic imaging centers and community health outreach programs.
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, Novant Health serves about 4.4 million patients annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.