JEFFERSON — On Thursday, July 15, the Ashe County Planning Board held its regular, monthly meeting at the Ashe County Courthouse. The meeting brought up discussions regarding a variance request for a properties located in the floodplain.
Board members present at the meeting were Chair Priscilla Cox, Vic-Chair William Carter, David McMillan, Derek Calhoun and David Phipps. The meeting began promptly at 5:30 p.m. and started off with the hearing of public comments.
During the comment residents Jimmy Bridges and David Wilson asked the board to consider a variance for the board’s half-acre ruling which was established in 2007. Currently under the county’s General Requirements and Minimum Standards of Design, the minimum allowable lot size is one acre. And one half-acre shall be exclusive of any area inside the floodplain Base Flood Elevation.
Both Bridges and Wilson said they want to build a house on less than an acre in the floodplain.
“I can’t find anything that building a house on these lots would hurt. We have wells that need tanks and campers on these lots now, and to put a house there on pilings or breakaway foundation walls or something, I really don’t see anything that it could hurt or disturb,” Bridges said. “In the last 14 years we’ve had three different presidents, and I’m sure that they have changed a lot of laws and made a lot of new ones and I ask, I beg y’all, to consider removing that half-acre law.”
“I have some property on the river and I would like to be able to put a house there one day,” said Wilson. “I think a house would be more attractive than the campers and the hodge-podge of stuff that’s there now.”
Following the public comments the board moved on to a hearing regarding the Lemly Property located off Railroad Grade Road in Fleetwood. The hearing dealt with the construction of a pole barn over a camper located in the floodplain.
Property owner Elizabeth Byland noted that pole barn was constructed to protect the camper that had a unfixable, leaking roof and that they rented the camper periodically to pay for the taxes on the land. Byland asked for the consideration of variance so the family could keep the barn structure over the camper.
Ashe County’s Code Enforcement Officer Tim Winters noted that the barn was constructed without a permit, and noted that other structures along the river, such as new homes were designed to withstand flooding.
“They were engineered by design, there’s an engineer who goes out and does that for us,” said Winters. “There are several structures through there, like house that have been engineered to withstand the forces of the water with things like breakaway doors.”
It was also stated during the hearing that under the county’s flood damage prevention ordinance that owners of campers are required to move them from the floodplain every 180 days and that all campers and RV’s must be licensed and highway ready at all times. This requirement can be found in Chapter 151.41 F of the county’s Floodplain ordinance.
Byland’s camper would be unable to be moved due to the construction of the pole barn around it.
In the end, the planning board voted not to grant the variance on the property citing that even if the structure was not located in a floodplain, it would not meet building code.
For more information regarding the Ashe County Planning Board, visit www.ashecountygov.com/departments/planning.
