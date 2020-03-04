The Ashe Post & Times earned six awards for editorial and advertising coverage in 2019, it was announced on Feb. 27 by the North Carolina Press Association.
The recognition was announced during the 2020 NCPA Winter Convention at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The publication’s awards included two first-place awards, one second-place award and three third-place awards for both editorial and advertising content.
“I said it last year and I will say it again ... having a winning community that stands behind its hometown local newspaper is the success to winning awards,” said AP&T general manager Teresa Laws. “It makes us work harder for you. I am proud of the Ashe Post & Times team having won 13 awards in just two years. “
“Covering the community with local news and advertising in our print and online editions takes not only a dedicated team effort, but the support of our community,” AP&T Editor Tom Mayer said. “We publish local stories and ads not to win awards, but to serve our readers. But that being said, the statewide recognition from our colleagues further confirms that such service is very much alive and at work in Ashe County.”
Mountain Times Publications as a whole — which encompasses The Ashe Post & Times, Watauga Democrat, The Blowing Rocket, The Avery Journal-Times and Mountain Times — collected a total of 39 editorial and advertising awards.
“Our staff has set a very high bar over the last decade, and this year continues to be a demonstration of excellence,” said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications. “Both our editorial and advertising staffs provide this excellence in our community every day.”
The AP&T earned several advertising awards by Laws, including first place for food ad, second place for newspaper promotion and third place for use of color.
The staff earned a third-place nod for the special section “Ashe County My Hometown” and reporter Ian Taylor earned a third-place award for breaking news, covering the story about captured inmates. Of that story, judges said “this represents a solid job of reporting. Everything a reader might want to know about the situation is presented clearly and concisely.”
Throughout Mountain Times Publications, The Avery Journal-Times won eight awards, Watauga Democrat won 23 awards and The Blowing Rocket won two awards.
