WEST JEFFERSON — On June 15, members of the Ashe County Republican Party gathered for their monthly meeting. Some of the the subjects of discussion included the proposed county budget, the 2021 NC Republican Convention and the upcoming “Above and Beyond Banquet.”
The meeting was held at 6 p.m. at the Log House restaurant in downtown West Jefferson. Some of the individuals present at the meeting were Ashe County Republican Chair and county commissioner Jonathan Jordan, and Vice Chair Tom Bregger, as well as county commissioners Chuck Olive and Jerry Powers who were invited to touch on the happenings of local government.
One subject of debate during the meeting was the county’s proposed budget, which if passed will mean a 6.7 percent tax increase for Ashe County residents. The proposed tax increase will help pay for the construction of a new middle school — currently estimated to cost $61-million — as well as invest in county employees such as members of the sheriff’s department.
With the entirety of the Ashe County’s board of commissioners belonging to the Republican Party, some constituents raised concerns that an increase in taxes could have an effect on the outcome of the next election.
“Well, enjoy your time in office,” Bregger remarked upon hearing of the proposed increase.
“If one tax raises, then another tax raises. Then businesses raise their prices because they’re paying more taxes. It’s not the matter of the seven-cents, it’s the matter of the snowball effect that will roll down hill,” said GOP member Terry Wagoner. “I just don’t see us being a party to hurt people with this snowball effect.”
Following the meeting Olive stated that he did not believe the tax increase would sway the next election and urges people to look at the longterm benefits of projects such as the new school, which he feels is necessary for the enhancement Ashe County and will bring in more people and businesses further down the road.
“I don’t think it’s going to effect the next election. I think that we can justify the money that we’re spending,” Olive said. “Yes, people’s taxes are going to go up for a few years in order to pay for the school, but once the school is done you’ll be able to see what your investment looks like.”
Commissioner Olive also noted that the county has little control over what the state mandates for retirement benefits and that the tax increase also means an investment in local law enforcement — with money going towards county employee’s retirement plans and increases in law enforcement pay.
“Also, as for county employees on state retirement, we have no control how much the state forces us to allocate for state retirement. They give us a number, we have to meet it,” Olive said. “However, we want to make an investment in county employees and retention is the key. A lot of people get hung up over the starting salary, and yeah it doesn’t look good to start with. But, we’ve made a investment to retain the deputies that we have. They’re an excellent group and I see a lot of potential in them and if we can get them to stay then it will be money well spent.”
Also during the meeting Vice Chairman Tom Bregger — who attended this year’s North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville — gave a report of the event which saw former President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker. According to Bregger, the presence of Trump roused quite the stir among his constituents.
“The original expectations were between 500 to 800 people. By the time he got done there was more like 3,000 people,” said Bregger.
Bregger also reported that during his speech, Trump jokingly called out some NC representatives, such as Republican Congresswomen Virginia Foxx by name and that he introduced Lt. Governor Mark Robinson as the next governor of North Carolina.
Near the end of the meeting party members also selected a volunteer to represent the county at the Above and Beyond Banquet scheduled for July 24, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
As noted by 5th District Republican Chairman Jack Simms during the party’s previous meeting in May, the purpose of the event is to take time to recognize local party volunteers who have gone “above and beyond” during the past year’s election. The banquet will recognize 11 GOP volunteers, one from each county represented in the 5th District.
Selected from Ashe County as the GOP’s above and beyond volunteer was Terry Wagoner who said it was an honor to have participated in last year’s campaign.
“I felt like it was an honor to be a part of the Republican organization this year. This is the first time that I’ve actually taken a real active part. And I’ve found out that it’s going to take all of us working together to make sure that our country gets the leaders that it needs, starting from the county commissioners all the way up to the president of the United States,” Wagoner said. “I’m tired of sitting on the sidelines, too many people do that and I’m going to do whatever I can to help my country. My God, my country and my family.”
Some new business discussed at the meeting included the calendar committee and the possibility of holding a fundraiser that could help support Ashe County law enforcement.
The next Ashe County Republican meeting is scheduled for July 20.
