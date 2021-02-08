WEST JEFFERSON — In a tense game against the North Wilkes Vikings, the Ashe Lady Huskies Varsity team pumped out a win, leading 57-42.
The first half began slow and neither teams could seem to shoot the ball into the basket. The Huskies picked up a handful of fouls within the first four minutes. However, they began to shift their defensive strategies and found themselves gaining turnovers as the first quarter dwindled to the sound of a buzzer.
Keeping a close score, the Vikings and Huskies struggled to take advantage over the other as the scoreboard displayed ties throughout the beginning half.
An energy unseen before in this season was brought to the court by the Lady Huskies as they led the first half 21-18.
A clapping game ensued throughout the high school gym as the cheerleaders, team members and crowd-goers repeatedly clapped their hands to build energy among the players.
As in any game prior to COVID-19, the crowd became rowdy and restless as the game became close.
Jordan Jones picked up 26 points throughout the game and she was 7-7 in her foul shots. The Vikings seemed to purposefully foul in order to gain more time, but made mistakes in fouling Jones as her skillful shooting earned the team their win.
The Lady Huskies took to the court again on Feb. 8 on their home court against the Elkin Elks.
