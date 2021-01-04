WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Ladies Varsity Volleyball team took a loss against the undefeated West Wilkes Blackhawks on Jan. 4.
The Blackhawks took their 13th win on the Huskies home court, securing a 3-0 game.
The first set ended with a 15 point lead (25-10) though the Huskies never showed defeat.
Sophomore Mallory Bledsoe exhibited an outstanding performance in keeping the ball in play when nearly going out. Her teammates used this to their advantage to earn themselves points.
In a loss of 25-11 in the second set, West Wilkes showed their power and stamina through fake tosses and hard spikes, earning them the victory. The score difference was nothing less than 5 throughout the set.
The final set ended in 25-9 though Ada Jones, senior at Ashe County High School performed with a strive for the ball, spiking and obtaining points for her team.
The Ashe Huskies are currently 5-7 in their conference and have a winning percentage of .417.
The Ashe County Varsity Volleyball team will play again at Starmount on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.
To watch Ashe County High School Athletics live, visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/ashe-county-high-school-west-jefferson-nc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.